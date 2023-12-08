Young auctioneer's 'great passion' to be tested at statewide competition

He may have only been in the job for three months, but Matt Campion is already being recognised for his auctioning skills.
Mr Campion has been named as one of 10 finalists for the NSW Young Auctioneers Competition.
The finalists were chosen at last week's Australian Livestock and Property Agents Association NSW auctioneers school. The two-day event allowed young auctioneers to hone their skills.
Mr Campion said auctioneering was one of his "great passions".
While only having worked for the Nutrien Ag stud and stock team in Dubbo for a short while, he said he had been following auctions for a long time.
As a child, Mr Campion said he would look through the stud catalogues, reading about buyers and pedigrees. From there his love of auctioneering grew.
"I just love the theatre of it and the and being able to help clients achieve the best possible outcome," he said.
At 24-years-old Mr Campion said he was in his dream job. He said every day was different but his focus was always on doing the best for his clients.
The winner of the NSW Young Auctioneer Competition will be decided at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show. Each finalist will have three steers to auction off.
Before then, Mr Campion said he would continue to get in as much practice as possible selling at yard and stud sales, using mentors both within and outside of Nutrien.
He puts being a good auctioneer down to four things: knowing your values, dictation, personal presentation, owning the arena and being clear.
Mr Camption said he wanted to thank John Settree, Brad Wilson, the Nutrien stud and stock team and various industry mentors.
"I definitely wouldn't be where I am today without them," he said.
