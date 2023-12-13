Don't want to cook? Here are six places you can eat at on Christmas Day

What is Christmas without a delicious meal?
From baked hams to cold prawns, it's a great day for a feast.
But thankfully, for those who don't want to cook on Christmas Day this year, we've found some places you can feed yourself or the family.
The Macquarie Inn is once again holding its Christmas Day lunch. The menu includes an array of cold platters, featuring oysters and prawns, as well as hot dishes like the traditional roast turkey and baked leg ham.
The lunch will be held at 11.30am. It's $125 for adults, $113 for seniors and $65 for children between four and 12-years-old. Children under three-years-old are free.
Tickets are available here.
The three McDonald's restaurants in Dubbo will be open on Christmas Day - on Cobra Street, Whylandra Street and Wellington Road - offering all of the usual favourites. Sit down and take away options will both be available.
If you're keen to plan ahead, you can check out the menu here.
The Dubbo Feast House is the city's newest restaurant.
It was officially opened on December 11 at 248 Myall Street. Dubbo Feast House is 100 per cent Halal and serves a range of Australian, Thai and Indian sub-continental cuisine.
They're open for breakfast between 8 and 10am, lunch between 12 and 2pm and dinner from 6 to 9.30pm - including on Christmas Day.
If you're feeling like a less traditional option on Christmas Day, Royal India Restobar will be open its regular hours on Monday, December 25.
Dinner is available from 5pm to 9pm.
Bookings can be made here.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo is doing things a little differently this year. Instead of hosting a Christmas lunch, the Dubbo zoo is offering Christmas grazing boxes.
There are antipasto, lunch and dessert grazing boxes available, which can be picked up between Friday, December 22 and Sunday, December 24.
More information on the grazing boxes can be found here.
For anyone visiting the zoo, the Cafe Wild will be open from 8.30am until 4pm, while the Waterhole Cafe will open from 10am to 3pm.
Dubbo Rhino Lodge will also be serving a Christmas lunch on December 25.
There will be a cold buffet, a hot buffet and a dessert buffet - with everything from roast pork to mini pavlovas included - to ensure everyone goes home satisfied.
Unfortunately, if you haven't already booked you're ticket, you're too late. Their Christmas lunch was so popular it sold out before it even hit December.
