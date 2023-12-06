Break and enter footage shows machete-wielding man stealing from local business

Investigators have released CCTV footage as investigations continue into a break and enter in the state's Central West.
About 3am on December 4, three males - one armed with a machete - forced entry into a business on Merrilea Road, Dubbo, and stole cash.
Detectives attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
As part of inquiries, detectives have now released CCTV footage of three males who are described as being about 180cm tall and wearing dark clothing.
Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV from the area is urged to contact Dubbo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
