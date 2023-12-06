Daily Liberal
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Break and enter footage shows machete-wielding man stealing from local business

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 7 2023 - 8:56am, first published 8:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Investigators have released CCTV footage as investigations continue into a break and enter in the state's Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.