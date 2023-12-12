Adelle celebrates 30 years working at the Dubbo maternity unit

Adelle Grant has been working at the maternity unit at Dubbo Hospital for 30 years and one of her favourite parts about the role is being able to chat with her colleagues in the lunchroom.
Ms Grant, who is developmentally delayed and a client of disability services provider Westhaven in Dubbo, enjoys her work organising linen and doing odd jobs at the maternity unit.
Sally Jenkins, maternity unit manager, said Ms Grant was a good fit for the ward and "very loved" by her colleagues and managers.
Ms Grant's duties include cleaning the beds when patients are discharged, cleaning the baby's cots, remaking the cots with fresh linen, folding linen, and emptying the linen bags.
Ms Grant is also responsible for stamping the birth registration forms with the Dubbo Hospital stamp.
"If [Ms Grant] is around, it makes our jobs easier," said Ms Jenkins.
Ms Grant works three days a week at the maternity ward and her support team at Westhaven take her to and from work.
Ms Jenkins said Ms Grant knows "the people that have kids, and she knows the people that don't have kids but they have fur babies".
"She's always checking with each of us how our kids or animals are," Ms Jenkins said.
Kay Simpson, a former midwife and now semi-retired, has been working with Ms Grant for decades.
"She's just got a nice personality, a good attitude. She'll do anything - if I ask her to come and help me tidy up the store she'd be there," Ms Simpson said.
The maternity ward staff hosted a surprise celebration for Ms Grant on Wednesday, December 6, marking 30 years of working for them.
She was given a gift - a new scrub top with her name embroidered on it - as well as a a certificate signed by Adrian Fahy, executive director quality, clinical safety and nursing at the Western NSW Local Health District.
