Socially isolated or anxious? Join this women-only group and make friends

Simone Forrester felt like "an outsider" for six years after moving to Dubbo - so she decided to do something about it.
"I found it quite difficult to be honest. I found it quite isolating at the best of times," Miss Forrester told the Daily Liberal.
"In Canberra I was going out, socialising every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and sometimes Monday, going from quite a social life to where I don't know anyone, I don't know anything, I don't know the environment, the people, or where to go to socialise."
The isolation began to affect Miss Forrester's mental health and she developed social anxiety and depression.
Miss Forrester was so downhearted that one day, she decided to go to a cafe and try to spark a conversation with someone.
"I decided ... if I see anyone else sitting there, ever so randomly, I will start talking to them. I made a few social connections that way but people moved and got distant and I seemed to be back at square one again."
Then one day, Miss Forrester, who works at Dubbo Airport, saw a post on a Facebook community group, written by a woman who was in a similar situation - she was also feeling isolated.
"[It said] I've been here in Dubbo six years and I've never felt so isolated. I don't have friends, family, anyone here - are there any women's-only social groups? I am not here for dating - I literally want to socialise and build connections," Miss Forrester said.
Over 180 women commented on the post, opening up about their own experiences. A common theme was mums who said they wake up, eat, get the kids ready, work and go home to sleep - that's their life.
"As I was reading it, I just got to the point where I thought, why is this not a thing? Why are we not getting together and socialising and supporting each other and being there for each other?" Miss Forrester said.
"I truly think, as women, we take on a lot of other people's problems. Being at work, being good partners, being with children, colleagues - it came as a light bulb moment - hang on, I need to put myself first."
So, Miss Forrester created a Facebook group called Dubbo Social Women, and within 24 hours, she had 210 members. In three weeks, the group grew to over 700 members.
The group has met up at The Establishment Bar, they have done cocktail night, a wine trip to Mudgee, brunch, markets, the movies, dinner, and they are planning bowling, markets and a dinner before Christmas. Next year, they are planning a spiritual day with breath work coaches, crystal healers and meditation.
In Miss Forrester's opinion, moving as a single woman is hard, but even if you're not single, it's difficult tapping into already-established friendship circles.
"A lot of women said honestly they forgot how to be social. They are so busy worrying about their children, their husbands, their families, they forgot how to get out there and be women" she said.
"I've noticed that common similarity in 90 per cent of women in this group - they struggle to reach out and they forget themselves."
New members are welcome - and encouraged - to join Dubbo Social Women.
"It doesn't matter if you're young, in your 30s, 60 or 70 or whatever. We want to support women, no matter your background, history, sexual orientation, we want to be there for you," Miss Forrester said.
So far, the youngest woman to join has been 19 and the oldest 71. They come from all walks of life, different backgrounds and industries and some are mums and grandparents. A lady came from Coonabarabran and many come from Narromine.
"The network we've created is truly beautiful," Miss Forrester said.
"I know myself I've made some beautiful connections. With the women I've reached out to, they're always willing to have a chat, a yarn, it's really, really good."
Join Dubbo Social Women here.
