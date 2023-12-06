'Heat can impact anyone': Warning issued as temperature soars

As temperatures soar the public is being warned that extreme heat can have deadly consequences.
On Tuesday, October 5, the NSW Department of Health issued a heatwave warning after temperatures in Dubbo were predicted to reach high 30s and low 40s through the rest of the week.
Priscilla Stanley, public health director at the Western NSW Local Health District, said heat can impact anyone.
But she said older people, people with existing medical conditions, pregnant women, parents of young children, outdoor workers and socially-isolated people should be particularly cautious.
"This summer is predicted to be very hot. For a lot of our district this appears to be one of the first real tastes of that extreme weather, so I encourage everyone to take the risk of heat-related illness very seriously," Ms Stanley said.
"Heat can impact anyone and it puts a lot of stress on the body. It can cause dehydration, heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
"These conditions can cause serious illness, hospital admission or even death and extreme heat can also make underlying health conditions worse."
The temperature is expected to reach its peak on Thursday, December 7, and Saturday, December 9, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting a high of 41 degrees.
The NSW Department of Health says people need to be aware of the signs of heat-related illness including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Heat exhaustion is your body's response to a loss of water and salt in hot weather, usually through excessive sweating or excessive physical activity.
Symptoms include pale skin, headache, nausea or vomiting, dizziness, fainting, weakness, irritability, thirst, heavy sweating, muscle cramps and decreased urine.
Heat stroke is the most severe heat-related illness. In extreme heat, your body's ability to cool itself down can fail, causing your body temperature to increase to a dangerous level. If left untreated, it can result in permanent disability or death.
Symptoms include confusion, slurred speech, agitation and altered mental state, profuse sweating or hot, dry skin, muscle twitching or seizures, rapid breathing, a quick strong pulse or very high body temperature.
If you are concerned about heat stroke, immediately call triple zero (000).
