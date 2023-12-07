8 family-friendly festive events to get you in the Christmas spirit

Christmas is a time for family, food, carolling and shopping, and Dubbo has all these things covered. Here's our list of the top eight family-friendly events to help you get into the Christmas spirit this silly season.
Join the Dubbo District Concert Band band for an afternoon filled with festive tunes that will surely add a touch of holiday magic to your day. It's a delightful way to embrace the spirit of the season without breaking the bank.
The Christmas concert will take place on Saturday, December 9, from 2-3pm (doors open at 1.30pm) at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, on Brisbane Street in Dubbo, costing only a gold coin donation. For more information, email dubboband@gmail.com
Dubbo Studio Ballet presents the all-time Christmas classic, The Nutcracker. A tale as old as time - with a Dubbo Studio Ballet twist - this is a perfect show for the festive season, and a family event not to be missed.
The ballet performs on Saturday, December 9, from 2-4pm, with a night show from 7-9pm, at Dubbo Regional Theatre & Convention Centre, Darling Street, Dubbo. Book tickets online here.
Join the team at PoppySeed Cafe for a Christmas market in their very own cafe courtyard, with local vendors, lights, a photo booth and activities. The cafe will be open for refreshments, drinks, coffee, milkshakes, sweets, and more delicious goodies.
PoppySeed Cafe, 174 Darling Street, Dubbo, on Saturday, December 16, 5.30-8.30pm. Find out more here.
The Lazy River Estate Christmas markets will showcase a large range of talented local vendors, with a variety of stalls to browse including arts, food, homewares, produce and more. Why not pick up some presents while you're there?
Sunday, December 10, 9am to 2pm at Lazy River Estate, Old Dubbo Road, Dubbo. Entry is $2. Find out more here.
Immerse yourself in the festive spirit at the Dubbo Triathlon Club's annual Christmas river swim, where both members and non-members can participate in a variety of race options. Choose the challenge of the Long Course, the Short Course the Fun Float Race. There will be pancakes on offer afterwards.
Sunday, December 10 from 8:15-10am at Sandy Beach, Sandy Beach Road, Dubbo. Register to participate here.
Dubbo West Rotary will be presenting the Community Carols by Candlelight, supported by Dubbo Regional Council. Join the crew for local bands, choirs, artists and a visit from Santa. Everyone is welcome - gold coin donations at the gate will be appreciated. Gates open at 6pm entertainment begins at 6.30pm and Santa will arrive at 8pm. Feel free to bring a picnic supper (alcohol and glass bottles are not permitted).
Sunday, December 10, 6-9:30pm, at Victoria Park No 1 Oval, Dubbo. Find out more here.
Join Dubbo Presbyterian Church for a great evening of free fun, with carols, Ralph the Dog and fireworks. BYO chair/rug and food and drink. Gates open at 6:30 for free family fun including face painting, jumping castle and free slushies. Carols start at 7:30pm.
Saturday, December 16, 6:30-9:00pm at Macquarie Anglican Grammar School, Currawong Road, Dubbo. Bookings here.
Come along and sing all your favourite Christmas Carols with the Wellington Town Band and The Stray Notes. All proceeds for the evening will go to Orana Support Services to help adults and families in distress this Christmas season. Supper will be provided (and it's usually very delicious).
Saturday, December 16, 7-9:00pm, at Wellington Uniting Church, Arthur Street, Wellington. Meet at the Maxwell Street entrance. Entry is a $5 donation. Contact Karen Melhuish on 0417 430 256.
