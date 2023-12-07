8 family-friendly festive events to get you in the Christmas spirit

Dubbo West Rotary will be presenting the Community Carols by Candlelight, supported by Dubbo Regional Council. Join the crew for local bands, choirs, artists and a visit from Santa. Everyone is welcome - gold coin donations at the gate will be appreciated. Gates open at 6pm entertainment begins at 6.30pm and Santa will arrive at 8pm. Feel free to bring a picnic supper (alcohol and glass bottles are not permitted).