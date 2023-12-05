30-year-old wanted on outstanding warrant arrested at Dubbo Showground

A 30-year-old wanted by police over a string of domestic violence offences has been arrested and charged.
About 6.15pm on Tuesday, December 5, police attended the showground on Fitzroy Street and arrested the man in relation to an incident last week.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station where the outstanding warrant was executed for two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.
The man was also charged with self administer/attempt self administer prohibited drug, common assault, armed with intent commit indictable offence and two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm, in relation to alleged altercations with a woman known to him.
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, December 6.
