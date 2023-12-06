Motorbike run collects thousands of dollars in toys for kids in need

More than 100 motorbikes and 10 cars hit the road to help kids in need this Christmas.
The Dubbo Christmas Toy Run is held annually to collect toys and raise funds for the Salvation Army to help families doing it tough during the festive season.
Organiser Nick Smith said the 2023 run held on Saturday, December 2, was a massive success collecting $3100 worth of toys from local businesses.
111 motorcycles and 10 cars took part in the run which started in Dubbo and headed out west to Narromine before travelling back to Dubbo via Burroway and Kickabil.
Riders travelled from as far as Port Macquarie, Sydney, Tamworth and Newcastle to take part.
As well as the toy collection, Mr Smith said the event raised $4625.60 in cash donations from the gold coin donations at the parade, a raffle and a lunch at the Western Star Hotel.
$1500 will go to the children's ward at the hospital and the rest of the money will go to buying more toys for the Salvos.
"Thank you to everyone that came down, donated a toy, bought a raffle ticket or just came down and enjoyed the parade. We hope to see you all again next year," Mr Smith said.
