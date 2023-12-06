Something for everyone as artists put on exhibition at hardware store

In a fusion of creativity and unexpected venues, 23 local artists have turned the courtyard at Mitre 10 into a vibrant art space for the entire month of December.
The brainchild of Jacqueline Reilly, a member of Fresh Arts and an employee at Mitre 10, the exhibition showcases an eclectic mix of artwork, providing a unique opportunity for patrons to purchase one-of-a-kind pieces just in time for the holidays.
Following the success of a weekend exhibition held in the winter, management at Mitre 10, in collaboration with the Fresh Arts group, decided to put on a showcase for an entire month during the festive season.
Fresh Arts secretary Felicity Rostron said the exhibition caters to all tastes, with a wide range of mediums on display.
"We've got everything from pottery, earrings, paintings on rocks to acrylic and mixed media works," she said.
With both small and larger pieces strategically placed, the exhibition optimises the available space in Mitre 10's courtyard.
"It is such a lovely venue to have an exhibition in because you can walk through the plants and it's just lovely to wander around and have a look and see what we've done," she said.
Patrons can expect to find a mix of themes, from flora and fauna to whimsical and magical creations inspired by children's stories.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition, discovering hidden gems and unique pieces that make for ideal Christmas gifts.
Ms Rostron said all exhibited works are available for purchase, and payment options include both cash and direct deposits into the Fresh Arts account.
To facilitate transactions, signage has been placed throughout the exhibition, ensuring a seamless purchasing experience for art enthusiasts.
"Normally, we pay a commission, but they didn't ask us for a commission, which is amazing," she said.
The exhibition not only serves as a platform for artists to showcase their skills but also introduces Mitre 10 patrons to the vibrant local art scene.
Ms Rostron wanted to thank Mitre 10's Brad Petrie and Jane Ensor and Jacqueline Reilly who had been "instrumental" in getting the exhibition up and running.
"We would also like to thank Fritsbos who did a lot of the carpentry that led us and enabled us to hang the pieces up," she said.
