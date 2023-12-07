Quiet country life with city light views

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday December 8: 'Jindalee' 12R Torwood Road, Dubbo:
A rare find amongst the heights of Dubbo, 'Jindalee' is just moments from the edge of town. Located at 12R Torwood Road, the property offers unrivalled views over both country slopes and city lights with a recently renovated home.
Offering a variety of features to suit all families including a modern aesthetic, a large outdoor entertaining, and plenty of play area for the kids, there are close to six hectares to enjoy whether it is keeping pets and stock, or housing the cars, boats, bikes, and trailers in the large shed.
Upon driving to the automatic gate you are welcomed home by an established garden with mature trees and a mix of tidy hedging and classic native matured trees, all irrigated with a dripped system.
Pulling up to the entry a key feature presents itself which is the 360 degree verandah that offers you the option of taking in both the epic sunrises and sunsets that Jindalee has to offer.
Listing agent Brian McAneney said you only need to swing open the entry door and bathe yourself in the bright opening living space of the living, dining and kitchen. "Raked ceilings with skylights draw you eyes across the large living space," he said. "For the cooler months, a large inbuilt fireplace is positioned perfectly within view of the couch and kitchen, while the home also has ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning for year round comfort."
The kitchen at 12R Torwood Road is a true cooks delight with stone bench tops, drawers, undermounted ceramic sink, electric hot plates, dishwasher, large fridge space, and an island bench. The kitchen is located perfectly to catch both front and back vistas, making cooking breakfast and dinner a delightful experience.
Brian said the property provided plenty of space inside and outside the home for everyone. "There are four bedrooms, each with ceiling fans, that maintain access to the verandah giving 'Jindalee' a classic feel," he said. "There are also two beautifully renovated bathrooms with timeless finishes that are another highlight of this property."
Owners will benefit from a 13.3kw solar system and two 5kw inverters, and enjoy water security thanks to a 22,500L bore water tank, used to keep the surrounding lawn and gardens looking lush, along with two 25,000L rainwater tanks with pressure pump supply the home.
