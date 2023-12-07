Quiet country life with city light views

Listing agent Brian McAneney said you only need to swing open the entry door and bathe yourself in the bright opening living space of the living, dining and kitchen. "Raked ceilings with skylights draw you eyes across the large living space," he said. "For the cooler months, a large inbuilt fireplace is positioned perfectly within view of the couch and kitchen, while the home also has ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning for year round comfort."