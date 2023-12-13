A passion for decorating turns hobby into growing cake empire

Faisal and Tazrin Eusufzai weren't intending to open a cake shop when they moved to Dubbo, but their hobby took on a life of its own.
The baking enthusiasts had been told by their friends and family for years that they should open a shop, when finally they found the right place.
"Moving from Melbourne to Dubbo was a big change. But since we moved here we love it," Mr Eusufzai told the Daily Liberal.
"The people of Dubbo are the nicest - the support we have received is phenomenal to be honest."
The couple have opened a new Creme Patissiere shopfront in Orana Mall, adding to their already-established Delroy Shopping Centre store - but the new premises is already bringing in additional customers.
Both shops specialise in decorated cakes and a high percentage of customers are buying these for birthdays.
"We do a lot of colourful cakes. Vanilla sponge is our most popular, and we use butter cream icing and decoration," Mr Eusufzai said.
All the cakes are made and decorated in-house, and the patisseries also stock a range of pies and sandwiches, catering to the lunch crowd. But cakes are by far the biggest seller.
"My wife does all the decorations ... Doing the animal figurines takes a lot of time. It's tricky because you need to make the figurines look really cute. Tazrin is really good at that," Mr Eusufzai said.
Some of the most popular cakes for kids are Spiderman, Superman, Barbie and Robots, and for teenagers, it's Minecraft and Roblox.
Mr Eusufzai comes from a finance background and Mrs Eusufzai was a teacher.
"Baking was both of our hobby. [Tazrin] was baking cakes for her colleagues, who were encouraging her to sell them. We started making cakes for friends and family, and we got very good responses. We never thought we would make it as a career until we moved to Dubbo," he said.
He thanked the customers for making the business what it is today.
"We are really thankful for our customers. We never thought they would support us this much," he said.
