'Long and troubled history': A look back at the past 20 years of the RAAF base

There's been a tumultuous history of development at the RAAF base for the past 20 years.
Plans have been rejected, businesses have committed and backed out and it's been bought and sold multiple times.
We've taken a look back at the past two decades and what has happened to get it to the place where development is finally going ahead.
The RAAF Stores Depot was established in 1942 during World War II and then decommissioned in the mid-1990s.
In 2003, the site was purchased from the federal government by John Kosseris for $4.65 million.
He was knocked back by the Dubbo council twice for his plans for the former RAAF base. He had big plans for a $75 million redevelopment of the site that would include both business and residential areas.
But council said there were concerns about rezoning the land to allow a bulky goods retail park to go ahead.
"I'm still concerned the rezoning could have a significant impact on the CBD and other commercial areas," the council's director of environmental services Melissa Watkins said in 2005.
"We've got to maintain the commercial viability of these areas."
In 2009 his company went into receivership.
The mayor at the time, Greg Matthews, was confident the site would not remain empty.
"I believe that either Mr Kosseris or somebody will develop that land (the former RAAF base). It's not going away," he said in January 2003.
"It's an ideal opportunity. If Mr Kosseris hasn't got the financial backing to do it, then it will be sold and someone else will."
In October 2011 it was purchased by Andorra Developments for an undisclosed amount.
At the time, Andorra director Mark Stanford acknowledged the 38-hectare property had a "long and troubled history". But he said he saw a bright future in the company's plan to integrate business and residential use on the site.
It had been for sale for 18 months.
In January 2012, Mr Stanford said "transforming 100 acres in the middle of the city was not a five-minute job".
"We expect to invest more than $100 million over the next 20 years. Our vision is to integrate commercial, industrial and residential use. It is hoped significant development will be under way later this year,'' he said.
Little did he know, approval for development at the site would not be granted by the council until 2018.
In late 2018, Andorra Development's proposal for a mixed residential, tourism and industrial precinct was approved by Dubbo Regional Council.
"We purchased the site in 2011, so we've owed in for seven years and it's been a constant battle for seven years," Mr Stanford said at the time.
The plan was for the site will include more than 400 houses. There were also plans for a 10 acre park and a heritage walk that would tell the Aboriginal history of the area.
Work on those plans started at the end of 2020.
However it was not smooth sailing.
A new $30 million Bunnings store was planned for the site - 68 per cent bigger than the building it's currently in on Sheraton Road.
Mr Stanford hoped Bunnings would activate the RAAF base site and open the doorway for other businesses to consider coming to the city.
"I think you'll see we've got quite a few exciting announcements over the nest couple of months. This is the first of many DAs that'll be lodged and we're really going to see not only our site but the city of Dubbo kick along," he said.
But it was not to be. More than 200 people signed a petition against the development.
And in May 2021 it was announced the Heritage Council of NSW would not support Bunnings' plans and they had withdrawn their DA.
By August 2021, the parcel of land had changed hands again.
"Maas Group Holdings Limited is pleased to advise of the acquisition of the largest mixed-use development site in the strongly growing regional city of Dubbo," an announcement to the ASX stated.
MAAS managing director and chief executive officer Wes Maas said the company was "excited to be able to secure the largest mixed use development site in Dubbo."
After decades of the site being empty, in September 2023 the first businesses began trading from the former RAAF Base site - Guzman y Gomez and Domino's.
And more will soon be coming.
Astley's Plumbing and Hardware will be moving into one of the hangars, the other will become Spacey Self Storage.
If approved by the council, a new childcare facility will be constructed on Spitfire Drive.
The green light has already been given for 45 new residential lots at the south-east of the site.
A Maas spokesperson told the Daily Liberal the company was looking forward to "activating the site".
"We are excited to progress the RAAF base development and recognise the importance of the site to the local community. We have taken the time to plan for the site to ensure it is utilised well into the future," they said.
Maas said plans for the rest of the RAAF base will be announced in due course.
