Dust off your wheels and let the good times roll at social skate session

Do you have a pair of skates collecting dust in the cupboard? Or perhaps the Barbie movie has inspired you to learn? Or maybe you're already a pro? Whichever way, this skating event is for you.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Dubbo SportsWorld is hosting an inaugural skate session, hopefully the first of monthly meet-ups for skate-minded folk around Dubbo.
The event was the brainchild of new Dubbo resident Michelle Hastings who was hoping to make friends through her skating passion.
She skates on inline skates but roller skates are just as welcome. It's all about getting back on the horse - or, more precisely, the wheels.
"I'm one of those people who haven't been on my skates for a real long time and I would like to. I'm thinking there's surely a lot of people out there who have their skates collecting dust in the garage or always wanted to buy skates and get started but haven't," Miss Hastings told the Daily Liberal.
"I'm one of those people wanting to get back to it but outside it's not quite as appealing. Being a community thing, we could get to do it together and it could be really fun."
Miss Hastings took-up skating in 2018 when she lived in Newcastle, but she "hasn't been on anything with wheels" since then.
Moving to a new town made her think about her old hobby.
"I'm new in town, I joined the netball team, then that brought me to SportsWorld and I've been eyeing off the basketball courts and thinking, ooh, that would be nice to skate on and a great space to use," Miss Hastings said.
She hopes the Skate Session will encourage others to dust off their wheels and gain inspiration from the more experienced skaters in the room. With music playing, it might resemble the skating rinks of yore.
"I'm hoping for it to be casual, unrestricted social-type skate sessions where people are using the space to get their confidence back up to get on the wheels, or practising drills or stops, or dabbling in going backwards," she said.
"Whatever level they're at, practising at that level, and the special side of it - connecting with people who are into skating."
The Skate Session will take place on Sunday, December 17 from 10.30am to 12pm at Dubbo SportsWorld. The event is suitable for skaters of all abilities.
There will be one court for 13 years and over, and a separate court for under-13s and their parents/carers.
Find out more at www.facebook.com/DubboSportsWorld
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.