'We are proud of what we accomplished': Elders acquire much-loved business

A much-loved local business will now be under the Elders banner after being acquired by a giant company.
Andrew McDonald Commercial Dubbo was acquired by Elders officially on December 1, with the latter looking to expand their own portfolio in Central West NSW.
Elders will now have a bigger commercial real estate clientele to go along with their residential real estate and agricultural network.
"They thought it was a business that was a good fit for them and they wanted to add to their existing strong businesses in Dubbo," Owner and Director Andrew McDonald said.
"It gives them a big footprint in Dubbo, the commercial and industrial real estate sector was probably the only area Elders didn't cover in a big way.
"They've know taken that on with our business, they wanted us to continue on in running the business. I remained as the licensee and all our staff have remained."
Mr McDonald boasts more than 35 years of experience in the commercial real estate industry while his long-time colleagues are also vastly experienced.
It's not the first time Elders have taken over a local business, with Ray White Rural moving under the red banner not too long ago.
"We are proud of what we have accomplished over the last 14 years in Dubbo's commercial, retail and industrial property sector," Mr McDonald said.
"Partnering with Elders presents a great opportunity for us to expand our business even further.
"I would like to thank our past and current clients spread throughout Australia and our local community for their support of our business to date.
"Our specialist commercial team will remain unchanged to continue to support our clients and will now benefit from the strong Elders brand and exposure to its extended national network."
Operating in Dubbo for several decades now, Mr McDonald's business has sometimes not been able to service clients who wish to look further outside of town.
However, now with Elders in their corner, there is room to possible look at other areas of the region.
"A man from Brisbane wanted to speak to me about a site in Dubbo and one in Cobar, normally we can't really do much because it is too far away," he said.
"But it occurred to me during the chat that Elders might have an office out near there and we could pick up the phone and maybe involve someone out there."
