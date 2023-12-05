Why these good boys have landed behind bars

A new program at Wellington Correctional Centre promises to give both inmates and retired racing greyhounds a "second chance" at life.
Three ex-racing greyhounds have just moved into a purpose-built facility at the prison where they will be cared for and trained by female inmates for six weeks as part of the Greyhounds as Pets (GAP) program.
Facilitating the program in Wellington is former Dubbo zookeeper Natasha Richards, who said it was "absolutely fantastic" to launch the program on Monday, December 4.
"Connecting with animals on a deeper level and being responsible for making sure they have the best possible chance at a second life is something that is close to many inmates' hearts," Ms Richards said.
"The idea of a second chance is at the very heart of this program - the dogs are rehabilitated by inmates who, at the same time, are undertaking their own transformative and life-changing journey."
Each dog - brought to the centre from Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) - will be paired with an inmate who will provide training and care for them for up to 6.5 hours a day.
Inmates will teach the dogs everything they need to be the perfect companion such as walking on a loose lead, name recognition and recall to handler, obeying directions to their bed or a specific place and laying down.
They're then assessed to determine their best fit for their new life - either as a rehomed dog that goes to a loving family or to a veteran battling PTSD who needs a companion.
"Steve Austin of Austin's Dog Training and Education is teaching [the inmates] how to do all those training behaviours with the dogs," Ms Richards
"Today was our first day with our trainer but I think he's pretty impressed with where the inmates are with the dogs already."
The program not only helps the greyhounds find their furever home, but also provides an opportunity for inmates to learn prosocial skills in domestic dog care, animal first aid and animal husbandry.
"In just a day you can see the change in the girls already that are working on the program," Ms Richards said.
"They're just really coming out of themselves and they're taking pride in the program like they're owning the program and really working with their dogs as well."
Wellington Correctional Centre is the third prison in NSW to roll out the GAP program after it proved successful centres in Sydney's north-west and the Hunter.
"We have been informed by prison staff at the centres where the prison program has been in place that the initiative has seen better communication with inmates due to a common interest in talking about the greyhounds," Greyhound Racing NSW chief executive Rob Macaulay said.
"At GRNSW and GAP we have known for a long time what loving, affectionate and placid animals greyhounds are, and what amazing pets they make, and it is no longer a well-kept secret.
"We are delighted to be able to have this prison program commence at Wellington, and we are certain that the inmates, the staff, and our animals, will all be beneficiaries of this program."
Acting commissioner of Corrective Services NSW Leon Taylor agreed the experience was rewarding for the inmates and boosted their skills for their post-release life.
"This program helps animals in need find a loving family, while offering inmates the tools and experience to become law-abiding members of our communities," Mr Taylor said.
"Caring for animals through GAP teaches the principles of discipline and responsibility, which are beneficial for inmates to focus on when striving to modify their behaviour."
