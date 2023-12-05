Engineering, law, software and more: What's next for local grads

Germany, Port Macquarie, Sydney and the Gold Coast are just some of the exciting destinations awaiting local students as they head off to pursue their post-school dreams.
Even before HSC results and ATARs are released, a number of Dubbo College Senior Campus graduates already have their plans set in stone thanks to early offers.
Ebony O'Sullivan said an early offer she received will help her to achieve a childhood dream.
"I got five different offers but I'm going with Griffith University on the Gold Coast to do law and criminal justice," she said.
"I remember when I was eight, my auntie gave me a book about a detective and ever since then I've just wanted to do that.
"Knowing what I wanted to do helped me with my subject selection as well... I chose legal studies and that became my favourite subject really fast."
In 2023, 68,689 students completed their HSC. Another 8,150 students, many not yet in Year 12, completed at least one HSC course. Over the 18-day exam period which wrapped up on November 3, close to 400,000 exams were sat.
Zoe McAneney said she felt "very relieved" to be finished with her HSC exams and having a number of early offers meant waiting for results is less stressful.
"It was like a weight off my shoulders... I've had 10 different offers so far, but I'm gonna go to Charles Sturt University in Port Macquarie to study occupational therapy," she said.
"I like the uni out there and occupational therapy gives me a wide variety of jobs that I can go into, it's not like a physio where I just have to stick to it but I can go work with old people, young people... anybody.
"I think it would suit me."
Archie Kater hasn't quite settled on what he wants to study, but is leaning towards a double degree in engineering and advanced science at the University of New South Wales.
"I knew I wanted to do STEM but I was too indecisive to choose between the two so I think I'll just go for both,"
"I'll find out after my first year of uni, if I want to keep going with one or the other and then I'll also find what type of engineering I wanna do."
Before he moves to Sydney for university he Mr Kater has another big adventure ahead - a gap year in Europe as an au pair.
"I booked a one way ticket the other day to Germany for the year, I'll be there for 12 months and then I'll come back," he said.
Ralph Capricho said he's also considering an offer from the University of New South Wales.
"The one I'm looking at is software engineering... I really like working with computers and I hear that you can make bank - that is if AI doesn't take over the world," he joked.
HSC results and ATARs will be released on December 14. Students who applied to university through UAC can expect to receive an offer on December 7 or January 11.
