Cards are cool again: How school's changed since the phone ban

In a post-phone-ban school playground, card games are becoming cool again.
On October 9, a new statewide policy came into force banning mobile phones in all public high schools including Dubbo College Senior Campus, where principal Marisha Blanco has already noticed changes in the playground.
"There's been an increase in sales of cards, I'm sure, that has aligned with the phone policy," she joked.
"It's been good to see students just being more interactive... I walk through the playground and see people in conversation and playing games together rather than sitting together but just on their phones individually."
For most of the high schools in Dubbo, including Dubbo College South campus and Dubbo College Delroy Campus, a phone ban was business as usual.
However, for students at Dubbo College Senior Campus the bell-to-bell ban did take some adjustment.
"For us as a school community we did have such apprehension and anxiety about how difficult it would be... but from the first day, it was fairly seamless," Ms Blanco said.
"[The statewide ban] provided what wasn't there previously - now it is very clear when phones should be used and when they shouldn't be used.
"The expectations are clear rather than being inferred depending on the teacher or depending on the school and more broadly."
The ban applies during class time, recess and at lunch. But, students are allowed to carry a phone while travelling to and from school.
To help students avoid no phone FOMO Dubbo College Senior Campus has board games and sports equipment available for the students to use during lunch breaks.
"Some students would have been dependent on their phones at recess and lunch to keep them entertained," student Caleb Rasmussen said.
"Now we've got more things happening and more engaging things with each other... there's more human connection which is good."
Classmate Mashir Towers has also noticed an increase in socialisation during break time since the ban was introduced.
"It's a lot nicer to see us more inclusive with each other, just sparking up random conversations and talking about things you may not have considered before," she said.
"It's also an opportunity to get closer with our friends, even though you might see them everyday, you might have a more quality conversation than you did before the mobile ban happened."
Na'Shaeya Dickinson - who also works as a lifeguard - said not using her phone at school has also made it easier to put her phone down when she's not on campus.
"Personally, the phone ban has helped me connect with other people outside of school... just communicating in general and finding other things to do rather than being on my phone," she said.
"Now when my parents say, 'oh, you've been on your phone for too long' I'll go find something else to do that may interest me. I think that's a good thing."
Bailey Auld agreed.
"I think the phone ban's got me in a routine of not being on my phone. When we didn't have a phone then I was going home and going back on my phone again," he said.
"But now I go home, do my jobs, and do a bit of study. So it's got me a good routine where I can just get stuff done."
