Kelly Cup TOTW: Batters fire in defeats while in-form CYMS gun shines again

He's quickly becoming a mainstay of this side and you could argue not many players in town are in better form than Williams right now.
The CYMS opening batter made 78 for the Cougars, his third consecutive score over 50.
Teaming up with Kyle Larance (54), Williams helped the Cougars make 230 from their 40 overs.
He is one of three members from his side to make this week's side and weirdly enough, they didn't get the win.
Kelly made 73 from 92 balls as Newtown looked to upset the current competition leaders RSL Colts.
In the end, RSL's batting was too good but we'll get to that later.
A crucial performance for his side.
Nawaz's knock of 64 helped get the Tigers to a big total against RSL Colts at Pavans.
Combining with Kelly for a 120-run partnership, Nawaz can hold his head high in a losing side.
Performance of the week for us here.
Khanal was brutal against the young South Dubbo bowling attack at Lady Cutler South A, making a fine century.
Dismissed for 119 from 96 balls, Khanal hit 13 fours and seven sixes to help Newtown Everest score a big win.
He might not have top-scored for RSL on Saturday but Olney was the backbone of his side's chase.
Taking on the Newtown Tigers, Olney made 49 not out to help RSL chase down 206 runs inside 38 overs.
Combining with Richie Deebank (51), Olney helped keep RSL unbeaten through the opening two months of the season.
Chasing a mammoth total of 230, Stewart showed plenty of intent to get his side over the line.
The Rugby all-rounder hit 82 from just 58 balls in an innings which included seven fours and four massive sixes.
Unfortunately, Stewart's efforts weren't enough to get Rugby over the line as CYMS Green recorded a comfortable win.
After being sent in to bat by Macquarie Blue, Jacob chipped with some handy lower-order runs before firing with the ball.
Hitting 35 from just 25 balls, Jacob helped the Rhinos make 8/217 from their 40 overs.
When it came time to bowl, the Newtown gun was clinical and took 4/16 in the Rhinos' big win.
Similar to the man above, Pun enjoyed a wonderful all-round game on Saturday.
First, he made 68 not out from 50 balls before taking 2/33 with the ball as Newtown Everest scored a big win over South Dubbo.
He has been a consistent figure with the ball for the Tigers all season and Dogar was at it again on Saturday.
Dogar took 4/31 from his eight overs to put RSL in real trouble as the ladder leaders looked like losing their first game of the season.
But it wasn't to be.
Still, Dogar keep producing each week for the Tigers and leads the way with the ball.
Another Rhinos bowler who was excellent.
Joy ripped through the Macquarie Blue batting lineup and finished with the best figures for the match, 4/5 from his five overs.
The win for the Rhinos keeps them in fourth on the ladder, equal on points with CYMS Green.
He's already featured on this list so far this season and Kent produced another strong performance again.
The Narromine native ripped through the Newtown Strikers' top order to have them 4/7 at one point.
Kent finished with 3/10 from his four overs and can be considered unlucky if he didn't take any more wickets.
