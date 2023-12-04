'A lot of great memories': Railz leaves on high as Western stays unbeaten

ONE of the region's rising stars received the perfect farewell present on Sunday when Lily Railz and her Western Girls side maintained their unbeaten streak in the Western Cricket Zone under 12 competition.
Western recorded a six-wicket win over Mudgee on an emotional day for the team, as Railz gets set for a move to Newcastle over the summer holidays.
The upcoming move had the Western players determined to make their friend's last game in the navy and red one to remember - and they succeeded in that mission.
Western won the toss and elected to field at Bathurst's Loco Oval, bowling out Mudgee for 113 and reeling in the target with more than 13 overs to spare.
Railz - younger sister of current Penrith star Henry - has been one of the shining stars of Dubbo cricket in recent years.
One of her greatest achievements was winning the School Sports Australia Girls Cricket title in Darwin back in June this year, becoming a national champion alongside Bathurst teammates Poppi Stephen and Charlotte Shoemark.
Stephen and Shoemark were among her Western teammates who formed a guard of honour for Railz when she was dismissed for 21 on Sunday.
Railz was hoping to go out on a high note with an all-round performance but her entertaining knock, which included three boundaries, played a big role in her side's success.
"It was a good win. I wanted to get a couple of wickets, but that's alright," she said.
"It's just been so fun with all the girls this year and it's been great playing against the boys. There's been a lot of great memories and I've made a lot of friends.
"I thought we had a really great game today and we've improved a lot as a team."
It might be the end of Railz's time in western colours but it certainly won't be the last time her teammates have the opportunity to see her on the cricket field again.
Given her status as one of the top players for her age in all of New South Wales, there's no doubt that Railz will be a leading contender for any Newcastle or Hunter team she tries out for in the future.
One Western player jokingly hollered out that she'll "know all her moves" next time they meet on the pitch at a state carnival.
Western had several great performances in Sunday's win.
Skipper Olivia Dimmick took 3-3 from her five overs, at one stage was on a hat trick, and also had a run out.
Wicket keeper Rachel Grimmond had a great day behind the stumps with three catches and a stumping while Railz also picked up a catch.
Opening batter Milla Cole top scored for Western, hitting 27 runs, which included five fours and a six.
Keeley MacFarlane (22) had a strong third wicket stand with Railz to put victory within their team's grasp.
Lainey Walker (16 not out) got the job done for the girls side.
Mudgee's opening batter Arthur Rouse was a standout for the visitors with his match-best effort of 35.
The under 12s competition resumes on February 4.
