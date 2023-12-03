Hangar to be transformed as well-known business moves to former RAAF base

One of the hangars at the former Dubbo RAAF Base is about to be transformed after remaining empty for decades.
The hangar will be transformed into Astley's Plumbing and Hardware, which is relocating from its current location on Coborra Road.
The hangar will be transformed into a service and trade centre, including a showroom, space for supplier showcases and consult rooms.
At the back of the site there will also be a drive-through.
The heritage-listed site was used as the Royal Australian Air Force training facility and storage site during World War II.
It's currently being developed by Maas Group Holdings.
Guzman y Gomez and Dominos have already been established at the former RAAF base.
Spacey Self Storage facility has been approved for one of the other existing hangers, and an application has been submitted to Dubbo Regional Council for a childcare facility on Spitfire Drive.
A Maas spokesperson told the Daily Liberal the company was looking forward to "activating the site".
"We are excited to progress the RAAF base development and recognise the importance of the site to the local community. We have taken the time to plan for the site to ensure it is utilised well into the future," they said.
The spokesperson acknowledged the heritage aspects and cultural significance made the site significant for Dubbo.
"We recognise the site has been under-utilised for some time and are proud that we are able to facilitate local, century-old businesses like Astley's to grow and expand on the site," they said.
The existing heritage structure will be maintained as part of the new fit out and any upgrades that need to be made to the structure will be done in accordance with the heritage management plan.
Astley's operations manager Shane Fuller said it was an "exciting move for Astley's".
"Our new facility will allow us to introduce more suppliers and products that support local trades, as well as expand our retail offering and showroom to DIY (do-it-yourself) enthusiasts while maintaining our high level of customer service and care," he said.
Maas said plans for the rest of the RAAF base will be announced in due course.
