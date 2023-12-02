Serious concerns for 58-year-old man who hasn't been seen in two weeks

Police are appealing to the public to help locate a man who hasn't been seen for two weeks.
Malcolm McAlister, aged 57, was last seen at a property on McAlisters Lane at Quandialla - about 65 kilometres west of Young - on Monday, November 20.
When he could not be located or contacted, police officers were notified and started inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Mr McAlister is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 165 centimetres tall with slim build and a grey stubble beard.
He was last seen wearing a red chequered flannelette shirt, jeans, thick glasses, boots and wearing a cream Akubra hat.
He may be driving a white Holden Colorado steel back ute with a snorkel and UHF aerial on the front, and a second white aerial.
He may also be travelling with two dogs - a cream kelpie and a tan and black kelpie.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
