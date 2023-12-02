Coulton's Catch-Up | 'Legislation cannot and will not prevent drought'

On Thursday, November 30 November amendments to the Murray-Darling Basin Plan passed the parliament, legislating uncapped water buybacks into federal water management policy.
While Minister Tanya Plibersek and Senator Penny Wong celebrated the development, it was a dark day for agricultural communities in the Murray-Darling Basin, and for Australia as a whole.
This legislation cannot and will not prevent drought, but what it absolutely will do is remove jobs and productivity from areas which are almost entirely reliant on the agriculture industry.
Australia will pay for this ideological foolishness at the checkout, and in losses of Australian-made produce, not to mention the economic fall-out experienced by river towns.
For more please read my media release: markcoulton.com.au/basin-plan-passing-a-very-dark-day-for-australia
Labor is rushing to meet its target of 82 per cent renewables by 2030 with energy minister Chris Bowen recently expanding the Capacity Investment Scheme, which uses taxpayer dollars to encourage investment in renewables.
There are risks involved with rushing these renewables schemes which are concerning, including the reduction of productive agricultural land. This, as with buybacks, can only push up the price of food, compounding the impact of cost-of-living pressures.
For more of my thoughts on this matter please read my media release: markcoulton.com.au/renewables-plan-to-drive-up-cost-of-living
In my role as federal representative for the Parkes electorate I have the privilege of attending some wonderful events which demonstrate the ways in which our regions are thriving.
In November it was great to attend the 2023 Far West NSW Excellence in Business Awards in Broken Hill, the Dubbo Day Awards at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, and a celebration of 20 years of the Country Education Foundation of the Namoi in Narrabri. These awards recognised many locals in each community who are achieving excellence, and making us proud.
My wife Robyn and I were also at the official opening of the Lachlan Shire Tourism Precinct in Condobolin, which includes a modern new tourist information centre and café. Developments like this make towns much more accessible to travellers and encourage tourism across the wider area of the Parkes electorate.
