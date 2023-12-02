When is it too early to get into the Christmas spirit?

A few weeks ago I saw a meme on Facebook I knew I would hold onto.
Making fun of people posting a picture of their Christmas tree on social media, it was something I knew I would get good use out of. So I clicked on the picture and saved it onto my phone.
I remembered the picture recently when I saw the first tree picture from a Facebook friend. In the comments I posted the image.
I admit there was some guilt at being a 'Scrooge' towards someone's effort to enjoy the festive season, albeit a little early in my view. But so be it.
But what is too early?
When I moved to Dubbo in September I was blown away to find the Big W store in Orana Mall already had Christmas trees, and other decorations, on display for sale, more than 100 days before December 25.
I thought that was way too early.
Now we are in December I'm fine with seeing Christmas images appearing on social media, because for me December 1 is when the Christmas period begins.
It's around this time that we start to see more Christmas stories appearing in the news, with the C word appearing a lot in headlines and in stories.
On Saturday morning we published a story about ways to help in Dubbo if you are keen to embrace the Christmas spirit, with a Santa for hire, a toy run and wishing trees among the local events you can support.
Last weekend we also grabbed some wonderful snaps at Santa Paws, among other events, as local pets got their pics taken with Santa!
There's plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit, but if it's not your thing I might have a picture stolen from Facebook that I could send your way!
Enjoy the rest of the week!
Laurie Bullock
Editor, Daily Liberal
