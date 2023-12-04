Busting stereotypes all in a day's work for this 'exceptional' finalist

Halfway into a criminology degree, Rebecca George knew it wasn't what she was supposed to be studying.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
She had grown up on the family farm in Nyngan, but working on the land was never on her radar.
Ms George finished her criminology degree and had started her masters in social work. But when the 2017/18 drought hit, she knew she wanted to help out on the family farm.
"The thing I most enjoy is how every day is different. You can have it very structure if you want but some days you just sort of go 'right, this is the job we need to do today', or the next three days and then whatever you had on doesn't matter because it's got to be addressed," she said.
"There's a flexibility. If I want to sit inside all day and do paperwork, I have the freedom to do that. If I want to go outside all day, I can do a different job."
It may not have been her long-term plan, but in five years time, Ms George said she still sees herself on the farm in Nyngan, part of the show society, the Duck Creek Races committee and helping the rugby club.
Ms George said her mum and dad have always been open to their daughters sharing their ideas for the farm, or asking for ideas on how they run the business.
For Ms George, there's never been any questioning about what she can or can't do based on her gender. She's seen the farming stereotypes changing but said there was still more work to be done.
"There are extremely talented people that I know in roles that are men and there are extremely talented people that I know in roles that are women. It's just sometimes the women's voices aren't heard at tables, especially when it comes to farming," she said.
"It makes me very, very cranky because I don't have that problem."
But when you "step up a few levels", Ms George said she starts to see people questioning why women would be in farming.
She recalls when she first started helping on the farm and would be encourage to shower before going into town.
But not worrying about the stereotypes is something Ms George is learning to embrace.
"What can I do that you can't do? If I can't do it, teach me how to do it. I'm not worried about getting my hands dirty and that's something I think is really important. Don't be afraid to get in there and have a go, don't be afraid of boys judging you, don't be afraid of those older men in the community judging you," she said.
Ms George has been named as a finalist for the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's rural achiever award.
It recognises young between aged 20 to 29-years-old who are excelling in their chosen endeavours.
The other finalists are Grace Pearce from Queens Pinch, Grace Collins from Armidale, Joel Maguire from Parkes, Shanelle Prescud from Ashtonfield, Sally Lea Downier from Trundle, Kathleen Webster from Mattama and Emma Godsell from Young.
"This year's finalists have already demonstrated excellence within their local communities and proven themselves as exceptional rural ambassadors," RAS lead councillor for the program Yvette McKenzie said.
"We have no doubt that the Rural Achiever program will help to transform them into powerful voices for rural and regional Australia, while hopefully inspiring an even younger generation to follow in their footsteps."
The 2024 Rural Achiever will be named at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.