New partnership to tackle rising rates of domestic violence

Police and the community are coming together to break the culture of silence around domestic violence.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
On Friday, December 1, members from four Dubbo Rotary clubs and the police hosted a morning tea at the Church Street Rotunda to raise awareness about the issue and the services that are out there.
It was the first event of many to come in a new partnership between Rotary and the NSW Police.
"The police are at the front end of domestic violence and we're a community organisation with lots of links, we need to stand up and say no to domestic violence," David Duffy from Dubbo South Rotary Club said.
"We touch a lot of parts of the community so we can be strong advocates against domestic violence."
The new partnership was announced on November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and the beginning of 16 days of activism against gender based violence.
Under the initiative, every police area command and district will team up with their local Rotary clubs to develop campaigns and activities around local domestic and family violence issues.
Chris Scales, from the Dubbo Rotary Club, said the campaign is important to help people understand the help and support that is available in the community for victims of domestic violence.
"There's a lot of unreported domestic cases that are going on in the community," she said.
"Maybe it's for financial reasons, maybe it's a shame factor... but there's still lots of hidden people who don't come forward to make reports to police or to agencies."
In attendance at the Dubbo morning tea were local Rotary Club members, NSW police officers from the local area and staff of a number of services working in the domestic violence space.
"Unfortunately, domestic and family violence is a silent crime hidden behind doors... we need to bring that out of the dark and help focus on the victims and support those victims the best we can," chief inspector Ray Stynes said.
"We can't do it on our own. It's a community effort and an interagency effort, everyone has to work together.
"And that's the idea... a day like today and all the events that they're having all over the state is to bring that together the community."
NSW Police commissioner Karen Webb said the partnership reflects the ongoing commitment both organisations have towards combating domestic and family violence.
"Domestic and family violence has become an epidemic in our community, and it's one that should not just stay behind closed doors," commissioner Webb says.
"Every day, our police officers across NSW demonstrate their unwavering commitment to protecting and supporting domestic violence victims.
"I am so proud of their genuine concern and ongoing support towards victims and families, and this has been reflected in the initiatives we've launched recently as well as our involvement in the many walks and events taking place across the state during the 16 days of activism."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.