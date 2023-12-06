Panel shop 'pushing limits' in digital practice wins best country repairer

Technology is the future of panel beating, according to a digital-savvy Dubbo business that is focused on hiring the next generation of workers.
Third-generation panel beater Lewis Richards of Geoff Richards Panel Beating said it's no longer just a hammer and dolly job - technology is involved in most parts of the process.
"Right now what we're doing is looking to push the limits and the boundaries of what a panel shop can actually be," Mr Richards told the Daily Liberal.
"All the technology, we have it all computer-based, on your phone, with digital colour matchers - it's not just hitting things with a hammer and a dolly.
"It's a lot more arty than what it used to be in the day. We have electronic paint mixers, electronic pulling gear for chassis alignments, all our re-gass and de-gass machines are state-of-the-art and a lot more digital.
"To bring a new generation to the business will be massive. There aren't a lot of smash repairers out here who can take on this volume. The more young people we get interested in the trade, the better it will be for the future of the trade."
Geoff Richards Panel Beating has taken out Best Country Repairer and Business Excellence awards at the National Paint and Panel Bodyshop Awards.
The business has been around since 1974 when Geoff Richards - Mr Richards' grandfather - opened it. His son and Mr Richards' father, Todd Richards, came into the business when he was 15, and Mr Richards did similarly.
In the 1980s, there were seven workers turning over around 10 to 15 cars a week. Now, 25 workers do around 45 cars per week.
Mr Lewis said it was an "absolutely massive" accolade to be named Best Country Repairer.
"It means so much to me and my family," he said.
"The amount of work and effort we've put into our business, it's absolutely insane. We keep reinvesting back into the business and into training our staff to make it a better workplace and a happy workplace and environment for everyone."
He thanked his colleagues for their hard work.
"Without a great staff you wouldn't be able to achieve the results we can for the people in our town and local community," Mr Lewis said.
He encouraged young people to look at panel beating as a career.
"If anyone is looking at this industry, it's a great industry to be in and will be around for a long time and it will grow [right alongside] the electronic future of this era," he said.
The business supports and provides workplace tours for the Clontarf Foundation and NASCA, which improve self esteem and employment outcomes for First Nations young people.
