Police find unlicensed pistol and drugs after car crashes into home

A man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a home in Wellington.
About 12.20pm on Thursday, November 30 November, police saw a Toyota Camry allegedly travelling at an excessive speed on Thornton Street in Wellington.
Police attempted to stop the Toyota; however, when it failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated.
A short time later, the vehicle left the road before crashing through a fence and into a home.
The driver attempted to flee on foot before he was arrested. The man was uninjured and taken to Dubbo Police Station.
No occupants of the home were injured.
During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly located an unauthorised pistol and prohibited drugs.
The 35-year-old man was charged with:
The man was refused bail to appear at Dubbo Local Court on Friday, December 1.
