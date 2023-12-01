'He always had my back': Tributes continue for popular cricket identity

One of Dubbo cricket's most popular umpires has passed away.
The much-loved Phil Leonard passed away in late November 2023 with tributes coming in from the cricket and wider community.
Macquarie Valley Umpires president Doug Sandry reflected fondly on Leonard's life.
"He always had a comeback, even when I was playing and he was umpiring you knew where you stood with him," he said.
"He was one of the hardest umpires around to get an LBW off, you basically had to be standing right in front of your stumps for him to give you.
"You were always comfortable with him but if he gave you out LBW then you knew you were in trouble.
"He's been great for me over the last few years in my role as Macquarie Valley Umpires president. He always had my back."
Sandry was the one who alerted the Dubbo Cricket community of Leonard's passing, with a Facebook post receiving several comments from the likes of Tim Cox and other identities who have spent time with the late man.
One of the more popular umpires in town, Leonard's love for cricket never faded even in his later years when he began to officiate games less and less.
"He's been sick for a while but he has still tried to umpire as much as he could," Sandry said.
"He used to do a lot of the MoneyQuest Megahit stuff because he could handle the shorter turn.
"It was great of him to do that. He did rep games out at Cobar and Nyngan, he travelled right around the area."
Leonard will be honoured on December 2 when all Dubbo Cricket matches hold a minute of silence before their respective games.
Sides will also wear black armbands.
