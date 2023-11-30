Crews called to truck fire on popular highway forcing road closure

Fire crews have been called to a truck blaze just outside Dubbo on Friday morning.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
A truck carrying hay caught fire on the Golden Highway (Dunedoo Road) near Mitchell Creek Road on December 1 as Fire and Rescue crews plus Rural Fire Service members heading to the location.
Located on the Dubbo side of Ballimore, the truck has pulled over as those on the scene attempt to pull the hay from the truck and extinguish the blaze.
Live Traffic NSW reported that the incident start at 9:38am and have warned travellers to exercise caution and expect delay.
The highway is currently closed in both directions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.