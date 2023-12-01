Daily Liberal
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

His daughter had cancer, now artist honoured for explaining disease to kids

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
December 1 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angus Olsen's love for art began just outside of Dubbo and now he has been rewarded for his impressive work in helping children with cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.