His daughter had cancer, now artist honoured for explaining disease to kids

Angus Olsen's love for art began just outside of Dubbo and now he has been rewarded for his impressive work in helping children with cancer.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Mr Olsen was named 2024 NSW Local Hero due to his work illustrating and writing books that explain to children with cancer just what is happening to them.
The former Yeoval resident was a Disney artist who began working on the books after he sat beside his two-year-old daughter when she was diagnosed with cancer.
Now one of the national finalists for the Local Hero of the Year, Mr Olsen has had some time to reflect on just what has happened to him.
"It was quite a shock, I don't know, it kind of feels like it is a bit surreal," he said.
"It feels very generous of them, I just wanted to help a bunch of kids and that worked.
"Then those families decided it should be public and now I am going to Canberra."
One of those families who have been touched by Mr Olsen's work was crucial in getting nominated in the first place.
"The nominations for me were led by a father I was in Westmead Children's Hospital with," he said.
"His little girl and my girl were going through cancer, he went down the path of starting a charity and I went down the path of creating books for kids.
"We reconnected years later and he decided the world should know what I am doing."
Mr Olsen will be in Canberra on January 25 when the winner of the Australian Local Hero is named.
Producing more than 20 books in several different languages, Mr Olsen's work has gone global in the best way possible.
Having also teamed up with charity organisations in an effort to raise funds, it is no surprise the artist has received the accolades he has.
"I'm just glad it works, I kind of found a way that hadn't really been done before," he said.
"It helps ease children into their cancer therapy and can get them through faster. The other great thing it does is that children usually find my work before they find misinformation in the world which is dangerous.
"It helps them be a bit of an authority, that goes upwards through families and friends as well.
"There are photos of kids teaching classrooms with it, there are books of mine in North America and all over the world."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.