You may already know Izzy. For the past five years she's been making great coffee over at Café Connect and in that time, Izzy, who lives with autism, has grown in both skill and confidence.
While the team at Café Connect are sad to see her go, they're thrilled to see Izzy embark on a new adventure.
Soon customers and community members will be greeted by Izzy's warm smile when they visit LiveBetter's new space at 180 Anson Street.
In her new role, Izzy will have a broad range of responsibilities, and she is looking forward to the challenge.
I'm really looking forward to it, although I'm a bit nervous about starting something new, but I know that I'll have the support I need to do the best I can.- Izzy Wyld, LiveBetter Community Hub
Sam Anderson, LiveBetter's Customer Service Hub Team Leader, believes Izzy will be a fantastic fit for her new role. "Izzy has a warm personality, amazing customer service skills, and a real ability to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for everyone."
When we spoke with Izzy, she said she was both nervous but excited about starting her new role.
"I'm really looking forward to it, although I'm a bit nervous about starting something new. But I know that I'll have the support I need to do the best I can."
And that's all anybody needs when starting a new job.
December 3 is International Day of People with Disability, a day which invites us all to work together to make the world a better place for people with disability, and inclusion lies at the heart of this.
At LiveBetter, they are committed to ensuring people with disability have a big say in the issues that impact them and feel included across all areas of life. This commitment includes supporting people like Izzy to achieve their employment goals.
To earn a living, to begin each day with a sense of purpose, and to feel that the contribution you make to your community is valued.
These are the essential pillars of a good life and LiveBetter believe the opportunity to live a good life is something that should be within everyone's reach.
The amazing team from Live Better said they wished everyone a Happy International Day of People with Disability
In the heart of New South Wales, a remarkable not-for-profit organisation is making a significant impact on the lives of people with disability and their families. For over 65 years, Westhaven has been a steadfast support system for their communities, offering a range of quality and flexible disability services.
At its core, Westhaven is all about reinvesting profits to create nurturing and inclusive environments, enabling individuals to thrive and achieve their goals with confidence. Westhaven's purpose is to provide ways for adults and children with a wide range of disabilities to live life the way they choose. The organisation understands that each participant is unique, with individual needs, strengths, and goals.
With this understanding, Westhaven tailors its services to cater to the specific needs and aspirations of the participants, children and young people aligning closely with the principles of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and Office of the Children's Guardian.
A cornerstone of Westhaven's approach is the value of choice. They work closely with participants to ensure that their services are not just effective but also personalised. The goal is to empower individuals, allowing them to have control over the services they receive and encouraging independence to the greatest extent possible. In a world where empowerment and self-determination are often taken for granted, Westhaven's commitment to fostering these qualities is truly commendable.
One aspect that sets Westhaven apart is its comprehensive range of services. From social support and living arrangements, they cover various facets of life for people with disability. By offering a wide array of services, Westhaven provides a holistic approach to their well-being, ensuring they have the support they need at every stage of their lives.
As an inclusive organisation, Westhaven is not just about offering services, it's about enabling individuals to live the lives they choose. The aim is to break down barriers and open up opportunities for adults, children, and young people with disabilities, allowing them to pursue their dreams, no matter how big or small. In doing so, Westhaven helps build a more diverse community where everyone is encouraged to reach their potential.
Westhaven's journey is far from over, and their dedication to making a difference in the lives of people with disabilities inspires us all. In a world that constantly strives for inclusivity, Westhaven is a local hero deserving of admiration and support, as they continue to light the path towards a brighter and more inclusive future for all
On December 3, International Day of People with Disability (IDPwD) will highlight the diverse talents of people with disability across the country.
This year, 11 official ambassadors have been named the public faces and voices for IDPwD.
Minister for Social Services Amanda Rishworth said this year's group of Ambassadors is the largest to date and reflects not just the diversity but the intersectionality of disability in Australia.
They are already challenging stereotypes and changing society's attitudes towards disability.
"International Day of People with Disability offers the opportunity to raise the profile of people with disability, and this year, the Albanese government is welcoming a record number of ambassadors from all walks of life to share their stories," Minister Rishworth said.
"From filmmakers and writers to lawyers, actors, and athletes, our Ambassadors will play an important role in demonstrating the strengths and intersecting experiences of people with disability.
"By accepting the invitation to become Ambassadors, these 11 Australians are not just making disability more visible in the community, but providing positive and honest representations of people with disability."
For Ben*, growing up was painful, literally.
The diagnosis of juvenile rheumatoid arthritis at the age of two started him on a difficult path of hospital stays and bed-ridden days. This lasted for most of his childhood and a lot of his adolescence.
It all began with excruciating pain from a swollen elbow and knee. Within 12 months, the disease had spread through his whole body, from his jaw to his little toes.
At age four, while taking massive doses of aspirin and steroids, Ben had a curious conversation with his mother after an appointment with a rheumatologist.
"She said that the rheumatologist felt that by the time I was five, I would probably be in a wheelchair and unlikely to get out of the wheelchair after that, which was not great news," he said.
"And then Mum said, 'He also said that it's unlikely that you're going to live past your 10th birthday'.
"That was mainly due to the drugs - that wasn't due to the disease itself.
"Juvenile arthritis is not necessarily life-threatening in most circumstances."
Ben not only made it past his 10th birthday and got out of his wheelchair; he is now in his early 50s and has packed in a lot between then and now.
As a proud family man, radio announcer, consumer advocate, West Australian Football League Colts coach and avid golfer, Ben has defied all expectations of those early days. He credits starting exercise with a physiotherapist at age 12 for a major turnaround. "She helped us design a program that specifically worked on my core strength, hips, and knees," Ben said.
"I was able to get out of the wheelchair and walk, and I managed to get back on my feet and be able to walk at school, unaided, which was really quite wonderful.
"It felt good to prove the experts wrong.
"At the time, it was the greatest achievement in my life; I was so wrapped to gain that independence, which I still value most highly today.
"My brother and my sister were champion swimmers back in the day, and they had trophies and ribbons all over their rooms, and we were all obviously very proud of them.
"I knew that I wouldn't ever get a trophy or a ribbon for anything, but my mum decided that this was worthy of a trophy, so she went out and bought me one.
"She had it engraved for courage and determination in being able to walk, and I've still got it on my shelf here."
While still having ups and downs since, Ben said the disease has been in remission for many years now, but as far as the future goes, he takes every day as it comes.
*Last name withheld for privacy.