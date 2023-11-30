'In-demand' development proposed for the former RAAF Base

A development application for a new childcare facility has been submitted to Dubbo Regional Council.
The application from Maas Group Properties is for a childcare centre at 2 Spitfire Drive at the former RAAF Base.
If approved, it will accommodate up to 132 children.
The application states the development is in response to "the community demand for centre-based childcare facilities in convenient locations and with easy accessibility".
"The proposed design contributes positively to the streetscape and existing heritage-built form within the site and its context."
Aspiring Early Learners is planning to open from 6am to 7pm on weekdays and 8am to 3pm on the weekends.
There will be 22 staff needed to run the facility.
"The facility has been designed to provide a high level of amenity for children, staff, and neighbours and to provide a quality product to address the local market demand for conveniently located childcare facilities. The design produces efficient indoor and outdoor learning spaces with access to sunlight, ventilation, and a comfortable and diverse learning space," the application states.
"The layout creates an efficient and safe environment for staff to confidently work and the design has been carefully located on the site to ensure minimal impact on neighbouring properties."
The facility will have seven childcare rooms and associated service areas like bathrooms, a parents' room and a kitchen. There will also be a shared outdoor play area with four external shaded areas.
A car park will accommodate up to 37 vehicles.
Maas Group Holdings says the childcare centre will "create a harmonious and functional facility that seamlessly integrates modern childcare facilities while paying homage to the site's historical significance".
"We aim to balance contemporary design elements with a respectful nod to the heritage of the location, ensuring a safe, engaging, and nurturing environment for children while preserving the site's historical integrity."
Multiple childcare facilities are currently under construction.
Kidscape Dubbo is expected to be open soon, while Insight Early Learning is constructing a second facility on Stream Avenue which will be open in 2024.
The Eden Academy Dubbo has also been approved for Myall Street.
