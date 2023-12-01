Hire Santa or get gifts wrapped: Four ways to help a local this Christmas

December is here and we've put together some easy ways you can make a difference in the community.
Here are four ways you can help a local charity or initiative this festive season.
In need of a Santa for your work Christmas party or family get together? As part of his fundraising for the Cancer Council NSW, Jason Dearmer is happy to dress up.
"Can pose for photos, hand out lollies or presents and can be as jolly (or naughty) as you need," Mr Dearmer said.
"Donation amount based on individual requirements and Santa's availability."
He said donating will "help give more Christmases to those affected by cancer".
Mr Dearmer is holding the fundraiser as part of his Stars of Dubbo Dance for Cancer fundraising goals.
Anyone who needs a Santa can contact Mr Dearmer via mobile on 0429945675 or via email at jasondearmer@gmail.com.
Between now and Christmas Eve, Big W customers can place an unwrapped gift under the store's Christmas tree. Big W has matched with Good360 to ensure the presents go to those in need.
Big W is also selling $2 tokens with the money raised from the Dubbo Big W store going to the Sydney Children's Hospital.
Kmart has partnered with the Salvation Army for its Christmas appeal.
Gifts can be dropped off under the Kmart tree or monetary donations can be made in-store or online.
Suggested gifts are: books, school supplies, headphones, socks, bed linen, bath towels and gift cards.
"Christmas is the busiest time of year for The Salvation Army, and we consider it a privilege to be able to support individuals and families right across the country with gifts and toys to make their Christmas that bit more special," Salvation Army's Major Rebecca Inglis said.
The annual Dubbo and Western Plains Ulysses Motorcyle Club toy run is being held on Saturday, December 2.
It's held in support of the Salvation Army Christmas Appeal
The Dubbo Toy Run will start at 8.30am with a coffee and barbecue in the car park on the corner of Wingewarra and Bligh streets.
At 11am is the parade lapping Macquarie Street and Talbragar Street, followed by a ride out of town and finishing off with a lunch at the Western Star Hotel at 1.30pm.
Toys can be donated on the day.
Between Saturday, December 9 and Saturday, December 23, the Christmas gift wrapping station will be back at Dubbo Square.
All money raised from the gift wrapping will go back to community groups and fundraisers.
