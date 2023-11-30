Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Environment

How this environment group is helping struggling parents buy toys

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated November 30 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One person's trash is another's treasure and this is certainly true of a Dubbo environment group which is doing up children's items destined for the tip and selling them for as little as $4.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help