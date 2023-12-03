Get ready for plenty of Christmas events across the Dubbo region Advertising Feature

The O'Callaghan family enjoy the Dubbo West Rotary Carols by Candlelight. Picture Supplied

Christmas across the Dubbo Region is not just about the lights, decorations and gift giving, it's a unique blend of traditional customs and our laid-back Australia style that sees us spending time with family and friends.

Once again, Dubbo Regional Council has partnered with businesses and community organisations to make sure our residents know where and when the best Christmas events are happening.

The Dubbo Region website, www.dubbo.com.au, will provide community members and visitors with detailed information on all things Christmas, from the events that are happening to the family-friendly activities that allow you to shop local and support out wonderful small businesses.

The holiday season offers numerous events and activities to bring local communities together, making it the perfect time to celebrate the joy the season brings.

This year there are markets-a-plenty in both Dubbo and Wellington, making sure you get ample opportunity to support local small businesses that offer creative and unique gift ideas.

The Farmers Markets in Macquarie Lions Park will be held twice in the month of December, while the Wellington Rotary Markets in Cameron Park were held on November 25 and saw a great gathering of people enjoying the day out.

Other markets leading up to Christmas will include the Rotunda Markets at Victoria Park Dubbo, the Merry Markets at Dubbo Rhino Lodge, the Aussie Night Christmas Markets at Dubbo Showground and the Lazy River Christmas Markets at Lazy River Estate.

The activities to take part in only heighten the experience of shoppers and visitors to the Region in the lead up to December 25.

An Elf Hunt is underway with parents encouraged to get their children looking for elves while they complete their Christmas shopping at local outlets.

Once the child has found 10 elves in shops across the region, they can take their elf collection form to the Dubbo or Wellington Visitors Information Centre where they will receive their Christmas prize.

Everyone's favourite Jingle Bucks prize is also back, allowing you to potentially win big just for shopping locally. With gift vouchers from $25 to $500 available, it is the perfect chance to win a little extra during the holiday season.

Of course one of the highlights each year is the annual Dubbo West Rotary Carols by Candlelight event, with family and friends gathering together to sing along and take part in the festivities. This year the Carols will be held at Victoria Park No 1 Oval on Sunday, December 10 from 6pm.

As an extra bonus, the Wellington and Dubbo Christmas trees this year have been given a renewed look, providing each town with their own Christmas identity.

The Dubbo tree will be a backdrop for the annual Christmas Toy Run which will take off for the parade down Macquarie Street on Saturday, December 2.