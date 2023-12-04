'Rabbit in headlights': Men aren't taking prostate cancer seriously enough

Country men don't like talking about their 'bits' not working, and this could be why advanced prostate cancer diagnoses in Dubbo and the central west are higher than the national average.
This is according to Dubbo prostate cancer survivor and member of a local support group, David Salter, who is joining calls for more education about the disease and the importance of getting tested.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia has earmarked Dubbo and the central west among regional hot spots with high rates of advanced prostate cancer diagnoses - meaning when men are diagnosed, it is already late in their journey, and sometimes too late for treatment.
They say it all comes down to a lack of education - and David Salter from the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia Dubbo Support Group agrees.
"[I] reckon the quintessential Aussie bloke prefers to keep his own counsel, especially about his personal bits, especially when they're not working properly," Mr Salter told the Daily Liberal.
According to Mr Salter, the test for prostate cancer is simple and non-invasive - a blood test called a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test - and he wished he had had them sooner in life and more regularly.
The Cancer Council recommends men who decide to have a prostate cancer test, should have a PSA blood test every two years from age 50 to age 69. For men whose risk of prostate cancer is higher than average (e.g. with a brother diagnosed with prostate cancer), regular testing can start earlier.
The foundation is spearheading a review of how Australia educates its citizens about prostate cancer screenings, and what role general practitioners play in the process.
Anne Savage, foundation CEO, hoped pinpointing hot spot areas would encourage more men who are at risk of prostate cancer to get tested for the disease.
"The most important message we want to communicate is that PSA testing for the early detection of prostate cancer is key to surviving the disease," Ms Savage told the Daily Liberal.
"We know that awareness levels of prostate cancer in Australia are extremely low. Seventy per cent of Australians do not know the guidelines for the detection of prostate cancer. That's a major impediment to ensuring we detect the disease at Stage 1 when it develops in men."
Ms Savage said GPs play a critical role in making men aware of their prostate cancer risks as they get older, as well as making men aware they may have an increased risk of prostate cancer because they have a family history of the disease.
She said for men with history, they should be talking to their GP at the age of 40 "at least" about managing their risks.
Ms Savage said the sector was "chronically underfunded", and many men were "blind sided" by their diagnoses, saying they wished they had a reminder to get tested.
"In response to those issues, we are currently reviewing the guidelines to PSA testing, and at core to our review, consideration of what more needs to be done to improve awareness levels in the community, and we hope to work closely with the Australian government on that," Ms Savage said.
Elizabeth Allen, a Dubbo volunteer who pioneered the prostate cancer support group, said men in Dubbo were not getting checked soon enough and regularly enough for prostate cancer.
Mrs Allen's husband, John, is a 27-year survivor of prostate cancer, which is why Mrs Allen became an ambassador. She visits towns speaking about prostate cancer and also visits workplaces including mine sites.
"I've spoken to hundreds, near thousands of men in the western area ... [and they have a] 'oh, we've got to be tested' attitude," she told the Daily Liberal.
It infuriated her that many men "put their head in the sand" about the issue.
"Every time I sold a raffle ticket in the last few weeks I've handed them a brochure about PSA testing and even if they were women, I've said 'take this home and read it'," she said.
Janice Monk, who is a member of the prostate cancer support group and whose husband is a survivor of the disease, said the gatherings were helping people men with prostate cancer and their partners find comfort in others in the same situation.
"People turn up and they're shell shocked. They might have found out they have a continence issue and they're petrified," Ms Monk told the Daily Liberal.
She said many men, when diagnosed, "they go into this shutdown, like a rabbit caught in headlights".
"So the group has been very helpful. We've had people in the group who have had every type of treatment there is. We can always put someone in touch with somebody else for a personal one-on-one conversation," she said.
She said a diagnoses of prostate cancer was "terrible for the blokes, and if they're in a relationship ... we try very hard to support the partners as well".
The group meets at 10am on the first Tuesday of each month (except January) at Dubbo RSL Club. Call David on 0428 952 899.
