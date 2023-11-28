Police on the search for missing Gilgandra man last seen at a bus stop

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Gilgandra.
Kane Turton, aged 34, was last seen on at a bus stop on Warren Road, Gilgandra, about 12pm on November 20, 2023.
He was reported missing on November 27, to officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District , who have commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Kane is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of thin build with light brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the areas of Gilgandra, Dubbo and Temora.
Anyone who may have seen Kane or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Gilgandra Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
