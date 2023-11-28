Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Police on the search for missing Gilgandra man last seen at a bus stop

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 28 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 3:52pm
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man missing from Gilgandra.

