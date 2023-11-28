Third teen charged following Tesla theft as officers injured

A third teen has faced court following an investigation into multiple property and traffic-related offences in the state's central west.
Operation Regional Mongoose is a high-visibility police operation to tackle serious property-related crime committed predominately by young offenders.
About 1.55am on November 15, two males forced entry into a home on Royal Pines Close, Dubbo, and allegedly stole two white Teslas.
Just after 3am, police approached a Tesla parked stationary on Illoura Street, when it attempted to mount the kerb before it crashed into the front of the police vehicle.
The occupant fled the vehicle on foot.
Two police officers were injured and were treated at Dubbo Base Hospital.
About 3.15am, police were patrolling Oxley Circle, Dubbo, when they attempted to stop the other Tesla.
When the vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. It was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.
The vehicle was later located abandoned in a laneway between John Glen Place and Pegasus Place.
Both vehicles were seized for forensic examination.
Between 2am and 6am on November 16 , multiple reports were received of aggravated break and enters at two units in a retirement village and a business on Depot Road and Victoria Street.
About 9.15am the same day, officers attended a home in Dubbo and arrested two boys - aged 15 and 16. They remain before the court.
Following an extensive investigation, officers arrested a 17-year-old boy at a business on Whylandra Street, Dubbo, about 1.20pm on November 23.
He was taken to Dubbo Police Station and charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and possess prohibited drug.
The boy appeared at a children's court on November 24, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at a children's court on January 8, 2024.
Inquiries are continuing.
