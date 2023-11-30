Your very own private sanctuary

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday December 1: 418A Macquarie Street, Dubbo:
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 418A Macquarie Street, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Nestled behind a private hedge in the heart of the south, this captivating brick home combines the allure of a secluded sanctuary with convenient access to river walking tracks, Boundary Road shops, and the Macquarie Club. Listing agent Elle Crisp said 418A Macquarie Street was the perfect property for first-time homeowners or savvy investors. "The residence boasts modern floorings, window coverings, and efficient heating and cooling options.
"You can step into a haven of outdoor spaces, where multiple sitting areas invite you to relish the lush surroundings and entertain friends, seamlessly integrating indoor and outdoor living," she said. "There are three bedrooms, each with built-in robes, offering ample storage, and complemented by an open-plan living and meals area featuring a split-system, reverse-cycle air conditioning unit."
The unique three-way bathroom provides a retreat with a double vanity, full shower, and bathtub. Ducted evaporative cooling and gas heating ensure year-round comfort, and timber-look vinyl flooring adds warmth and sophistication.
Elle said that the home was designed for maximum enjoyment. "The property features multiple strategically positioned outdoor entertaining areas which showcases a keen understanding of the property's various aspects, creating unique spaces that contribute to the overall charm," she said. "This property transcends the ordinary, offering a lifestyle that seamlessly blends privacy, convenience, and aesthetic appeal."
This property seamlessly combines the tranquillity of a private sanctuary with the accessibility of a central location. Beyond its functional features, it offers a canvas for personalization and expansion, with possibilities ranging from transforming outdoor spaces into a lush garden retreat to adding unique touches to the interior.
The well-maintained kitchen invites culinary exploration and exudes charm with good-quality appliances and a pantry, while the inviting living spaces encourage relaxation and connection. Multiple outdoor sitting areas provide an ideal backdrop for outdoor entertaining, morning coffees, or simply basking in the tranquillity of nature.
From the tranquillity of the leafy gardens to the well-presented interiors, every facet of this home has been carefully curated to provide a harmonious living experience.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.