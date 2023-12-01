'Other people's waste' in our backyard? This farmer says no

Other people's waste in our backyard? It doesn't pass the pub test, says Narromine's Bruce Maynard.
The outspoken farmer is one of many Narromine locals who have expressed concern about a waste and chemicals recycling facility proposed to be built just outside the town.
"There's two major cities at the end of the inland rail, on top and bottom, so Narromine could become, given the information that they've provided, the receptacle for rubbish for the whole eastern seaboard," he said.
"A very aged but wise Narromine resident suggested that our new Narromine Shire slogan may be, 'please come and have a dump on us!'"
Asia Pacific Waste Solutions (APWS) said the planned facility would use best-of-its-kind technology to convert municipal, agricultural, commercial, industrial and construction waste into renewable energy, renewable fuels and circular chemicals.
Tracy Dignum, director of Director APWS, said the facility would be able to transform waste material brought in from cities as far away as Melbourne and Brisbane into usable chemicals.
"We are producing 70 million tons of waste a year and it's increasing," he said.
"Why dig up coal when we're actually burying something in the ground that's a resource."
Mr Dignum said Narromine was an ideal location for the plant because of its location on the Inland Rail line and interest from the Narromine Shire Council.
"We looked at other areas but it was when I was contacted by Narromine council here because they were doing a freight hub with the Inland rail and I came out and I went 'yep, this is a great start for us for something like this'," he said.
The project in whole is expected to cost $1.8 billion, with stage one alone estimated at $300 and $400 million. APWS estimates it will create 250 direct jobs during its construction phase and 150 during its operation stage.
"We're really enthusiastic about the opportunity to offer a regional community something of this nature - of this level - and at the end of the day, it's up to the community whether they want it or not," Mr Dignum said.
"It'll just change the dynamics in a lot of ways... The prospect of regional areas leading the way in these new technologies and new processes, how often does that happen?"
But Mr Maynard said the idea of bringing rubbish from major cities into a small town for processing doesn't fly with the local community.
"The overwhelming attitude of everybody I've spoken to is 'wait a second, we are going to be accepting waste from the greater Sydney area and the Hunter Valley?'," he said.
"Imagine the embedded emissions in truckloads of stuff coming out of the Sydney basin."
On November 28 and 29 hundreds of locals packed out the Ballhausen Room at the Narromine United Services Memorial Club for public meetings about the project.
The mood in the room was tense as locals directed scathing questions to Narromine mayor Craig Davies, AWPS and their project partners SLR Consulting and FullCycle Climate Partners.
Mr Maynard said he is encouraging other locals to read up about the project.
"I think it's important the community has the full range of information from independent sources," he said.
"It's not just a local council incinerator we're talking about... I guess we'll have to keep following it and see where things kind of progress."
