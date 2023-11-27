Macquarie River among catchments given a potential flood warning

A minor flood warning has been issued for parts of the Macquarie River ahead of potential severe thunderstorms and heavy falls over the next few days.
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) is calling on people to prepare their homes and not drive through flood waters should it occur later in the week.
The Macquarie River to Bathurst and Burrendong Dam as well as Orange, Molong and the Bell River are listed among the catchments likely to be affected from November 29.
The Castlereagh River is also included.
NSW SES Senior Manager of State Operations, Chief Superintendent Dallas Burnes warned people flooding can happen anywhere heavy rainfall occurs.
"If it's flooded, stop and find an alternative route. Flash flooding can be deeper than it appears and can contain sewage and poisons, as well as hidden debris," he said.
"If you live, work or regularly commute through a low-lying area, there may be no official warning for flash flooding. It is critical you assess the conditions and also check live traffic before travelling."
The Bureau of Meteorology has also issued an initial flood watch release for parts of NSW including inland Central West rivers.
For more information on the Flood Watch Service: http://www.bom.gov.au/water/floods/floodWarningServices.shtml
FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.