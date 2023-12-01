Daily Liberal
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Secrets of small town 70s unearthed from hot water heater 'tomb'

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 1 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young John Farnham on the cover of TV Week, a brochure for Westinghouse electric ranges, and a copy of the Wellington Times from October 1, 1973 were just some of the items found in a time capsule buried in Stuart Town 50 years ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.