'Coward' son who glassed mother faces court for 'disgusting' assault on cop

A man spat in a police officer's face after being arrested for breaching an AVO that was in place to protect his mother.
The man, who is not named to protect the identity of his victims, has faced court to be sentenced for those offences as well as domestic violence against a former partner.
His hand was heavily bandaged following surgery when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link from jail on Thursday, November 23.
During his appearance, solicitor Usman Naveed highlighted his traumatic upbringing and need for rehabilitation.
However, police prosecutor Sergeant Beau Riley passionately argued for a full-time jail sentence.
He said the man's first ever arrest was for assaulting a police officer and the AVO he breached was in place to protect his mother.
"He glassed his mother," Sergeant Riley said.
"He's a coward, he assaults women, he assaults a police officer, it's custody, it should be full time."
Sergeant Riley said the man has repeatedly been given rehabilitation opportunities and his background has been taken into account each time he's been sentenced in the past.
"It hasn't done anything," he said.
The court was told the 37-year-old man was homeless at the time of his offences, which included intimidation and common assault of a former partner, drug possession, failing to appear in court, assaulting a police officer and contravening and AVO.
The first offences, were intimidation and an assault against a former partner at Waterloo on March 6, 2022.
According to documents supplied to the court, there was an extensive domestic violence history during their relationship and the man had multiple convictions for assaults on the woman.
A no contact AVO had also been in place but expired on September 28, 2022.
The victim was in Sydney, at Waterloo on March 6, 2023 when the man found her and their youngest child talking to people on the street.
The victim attempted to walk away but the man followed her and made numerous vulgar remarks and called her a "slut".
He also told her he would "bash her head into the ground," if she attempted to get away.
While walking he also grabbed the child's scooter, raised it to hip height and threatened to hit the woman with it. He stated, "don't try and pull anything because I'll whack you straight down the forehead".
The victim managed to get to Redfern Police Station where she screamed for help shouting, "somebody help me please, there's a man threatening me".
Police officers came out to help her and the man retreated to the Regent Hotel on the other side of the road.
Some of the officers followed him into the hotel and he told them, "she's crazy, I just wanted to know about my kids".
The man was arrested and taken back to the police station and while in custody he was searched and found in possession of 0.2 grams of meth.
Less than a month later an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order was served on him to protect his mother from him.
The order required him not to go within 500 metres of her home in Orange but at 5.10pm on November 3, 2023 police received multiple calls with yelling and screaming in the background. The calls stated the mother's address and the man's name was mentioned.
Police checks revealed there was an arrest warrant for him issued in the Downing Centre Local Court after her failed to appear on October 27.
When police arrived they saw the man fleeing from the scene.
They caught up with him but he continued to try to evade the police by changing directions.
Police ran after him and took him to the ground where he was handcuffed. When caught he was 110m from his mother's address.
The man was handcuffed with his hands at the front and police discovered he had two deep lacerations to his right hand which police were told were sustained from either smashing a glass bottle or punching a window.
NSW paramedics treated the wounds before he was sedated and transported to Orange Hospital for treatment and kept under police guard.
About 7.55pm he asked to be taken to the toilet and the police took him to the toilet and while in the bathroom the man turned around to face one of the constables and spat on his face.
The saliva landed on the officer's eyelid, face, arms and vest.
Magistrate David Day said the man went to Sydney to find the victim.
"I expect that would have put her in a great deal of fear, she's a person who knows him, she would know he's a violent man," he said.
He said the AVO that was made to protect the man's mother was due to him glassing her.
Mr Day also described spitting in the police officer's face as "disgusting" and required maintenance for diseases.
"[His] career commences with an assault on a police officer some 18 years ago and there are numerous acts of violence on his record including glassing his own mother," Mr Day said.
"He's been subject to numerous sentences in the local court and the district court requiring him to undertake drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
"Those sentences go back 10 years, there's been a focus on rehabilitation and yet 10 years on [he] is still involved in drug and alcohol-related behaviour."
The man was given an 18-month full-time jail sentence with a nine-month non-parole order until August 3, 2024.
The jail sentence is for intimidation, common assault, not appearing in court and assaulting the police officer.
For possession of the methamphetamine and for breaching the AVO Mr Day also convicted him without further penalty.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.