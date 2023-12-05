Daily Liberal
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Health
Our People

This social gathering could help attract much-needed GPs to Dubbo

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated December 5 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Never having to battle for parking, and being able to wave to your patients while driving down the street, are just some of the things that make Dubbo home for Dr Samantha Fitzpatrick.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.