This social gathering could help attract much-needed GPs to Dubbo

Never having to battle for parking, and being able to wave to your patients while driving down the street, are just some of the things that make Dubbo home for Dr Samantha Fitzpatrick.
The general practitioner (GP) at Dubbo Family Doctors is encouraging other young medical workers to settle in Dubbo and make a career and life there.
Dr Fitzpatrick came to Dubbo in 2013 as a medical student at The University of Sydney's School of Rural Health.
She liked it so much, she took up a job in the central west city when she finished her studies, and she's "stuck around ever since".
Dr Fitzpatrick, who was from the northern beaches in Sydney, liked Dubbo because "the patients were so friendly, so accepting of the care they received and truly grateful for the care".
"I can't say I got that experience in the city [of Sydney] - you were always a bit lost in the city, you were just one of many people," she told the Daily Liberal.
"Whereas here in Dubbo you felt like you were making a contribution to the community - that gave me a lot of fulfilment."
A decade later, Dr Fitzpatrick still feels the same way. She has even convinced her in-laws to move to Dubbo - and they love it, too.
For Dr Fitzpatrick, being able to drive down the street and wave to your patients is a plus.
"The lack of anonymity here is actually a bit of fun. I really do enjoy that - you get to see your patients not only in the consulting room," she said.
One time, she was driving in her car and saw a patient who was "working really hard on improving her health", exercising down the street, and Dr Fitzpatrick beeped her horn and cheered her on.
"I think she loved it, too!" Dr Fitzpatrick said.
Being in Dubbo, she gets to practise her own "special interests", including skills in women's health.
"In Dubbo we have a real shortage of obstetricians and gynaecologists, so GPs provide quite a lot of care for these women. I'm really glad I get to do that," she said.
Then there is the five-minute drive to work, and the small team she works with - the members of which she knows personally.
"I know them really well, and I know their families. We are like a mini family," she said.
The regional shortage of GPs and health professionals is biting hard in Dubbo. Dr Fitzpatrick said it could lead to burnout of existing professionals.
Moving to the regions has its challenges, including access to housing and childcare, and this is something Dubbo Regional Council together with the School of Rural Health are working to address.
The School of Rural Health found GP Registrars were making relocation decisions based on their connection to community as well as availability of services for themselves and families.
During the first of what is intended to be regular registrar socialising nights, which was held at The Establishment Bar in early November, attendees brainstormed about ways to get more GP registrars to Dubbo, including opening up hospital accommodation to them.
Dr Fitzpatrick's message to health professionals thinking of moving to Dubbo is, "it can be really scary", but "you will find your crew of people".
