New gated community now open in the heart of popular area

The ever-growing Southlakes Estate now has a new gated community and it has already welcomed its first resident.
Bill Greenwood moved into the new Delta Shores gated community on November 24 and was welcomed to the home by his friends and Maas Residential staff.
The new gated estate is situated off Delta Road and Mr Greenwood said the location was a big factor in why he decided to move to Southlakes.
"(I) loved the view Delta Shores has over the Southlakes creek system, and chose Southlakes due to the parklands and walking tracks," he said.
The new community will feature a shared pool and clubhouse with more residents to move in soon.
Like their other gated sites, Maas Residential general manager John Grey said the idea behind the concept is to cater to residents seeking a low-maintenance and easy living option regardless of their age.
"The gated estate product has proved very popular in Dubbo. With construction of the Delta Shores pool and clubhouse facilities to be completed in early 2024, and a thriving community already starting to take shape, this is an excellent opportunity to secure a new home.," he said,
"We look forward to seeing more residents join Bill over the coming weeks and months and to seeing the community really grow and thrive."
According to Maas Group Holdings, the newly built homes within Delta Shores are now completed and move-in ready with plan options still available.
Homes start from $657,000.
