OUT AND ABOUT: Santa with pets, markets and events in Dubbo | See the photos

The rain on Saturday, November 25 saw the twilight markets move venues, to No 1 oval car park, while the Pink Angels fundraiser was held at Garden Hotel in the late afternoon.
Earlier in the day, Santa was posing for pictures with pets at Ollie Robbins Oval for Rotary's Santa Paws. Then Dubbo Inner Wheel had a formal lunchtime function at Savannah Function Centre, with the organisation's president visiting for the occasion.
Meanwhile, Dubbo Drama Club lit up the stage at Dubbo Regional Theatre on the previous weekend, selling out of three shows! Family, friends and lovers of local talent can be seen enjoying a wonderful weekend celebrating Dubbo's performing arts.
