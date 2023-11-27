Rainfall totals well below average as more wet weather is on the way

The lead in to Dubbo's dry and hot something has been anything but that over the last week.
Clouds covered the sky from Wednesday through to Saturday as rain fell across the Central West including Dubbo.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 20.4mm of rain fell in town last week, a figure less than what was initially expected.
In comparison, Orange received 50mm last week while Bathurst recorded similar numbers to Dubbo.
The rain isn't forecast to leave just yet either with more wet weather forecast this week.
November 28 and 29 both have a high chance of showers with 9-35mm forecast for Tuesday.
The following day will be slightly better as only 2-20mm is predicted before things clear up heading into the weekend.
While the wet weather was welcomed, Dubbo's rainfall total for the year is still well below average.
The city has recorded 342.4mm of rain in 2023 while the long term average is 536.3mm.
Compared to last year, the total is well below what was recorded in 2022 as 1022.2mm of rain fell to the end of November.
