From comedy to Indigenous dancing: The top five shows coming in 2024

Residents can gear up for an exciting year of entertainment with the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre (DRTCC) set to host an impressive lineup of shows in 2024.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
From side-splitting comedy to captivating dance performances, musical extravaganzas, and family-friendly productions, there's something for everyone in this eagerly anticipated season.
Georgie Carroll and Jimeion: A Night of Laughter
Shake & Stir Theatre Company's "Fourteen"
Bangarra Dance Theatre's "Yuldea"
Colin Lane and David Hobson in "Tails"
Opera Australia's "Puccini's La Boheme"
These are just a glimpse of the diverse shows lined up for the 2024 season at DRTCC. The eclectic mix of genres, from comedy and dance to opera and musicals, reflects the center's commitment to providing a wide variety of entertainment for the community.
Linda Christof, the DRTCC Manager, expressed her excitement about the upcoming season, emphasising the careful consideration of patron feedback.
"We have taken on board patron feedback with a call for more comedy, dance and 80s music and the return of some major touring companies and the new program really reflects this feedback," she said.
For those eager to secure their preferred seats and enjoy discounted tickets, the DRTCC subscription period is open until December 18, 2023.
Subscribers are entitled to various benefits, including discounted tickets and the flexibility to exchange tickets without penalty, a 10 per cent discount on your meal at the Pastoral Hotel Restaurant and a room at Blue Gum Motel Dubbo.
There's a newly added benefit of a 10 per cent discount on your purchase at the theatre bar on presentation of your 2024 Subscriber card.
After this period all tickets go on general sale to the public. You can still subscribe the remainder of the year and throughout 2024 although seat selection may be limited on fast-selling shows.
"The DRTCC subscription is a great Christmas gift idea and gifting an experience is perfect for that person who loves live entertainment. There is such a wide variety of shows next year that there is something to suit every taste," Ms Christof said.
To explore the full season program and secure your tickets, visit the DRTCC website at https://www.drtcc.com.au/season-program.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.