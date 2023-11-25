Daily Liberal
Sunday, 26 November 2023
Coulton's Catch Up | Inquiry calls for feedback into flood insurance

By Mark Coulton
Updated November 26 2023 - 10:57am, first published 9:30am
A Federal Inquiry is currently being conducted into insurers' responses to 2022 major flood claims, and I'm encouraging affected constituents to participate.

