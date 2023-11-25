Coulton's Catch Up | Inquiry calls for feedback into flood insurance

A Federal Inquiry is currently being conducted into insurers' responses to 2022 major flood claims, and I'm encouraging affected constituents to participate.
I've been contacted by many residents from areas as far afield as Gunnedah, Wee Waa and Narrabri who have raised their concerns with me about the struggle to access insurance.
There have also been complaints about the high costs of insurance following these floods, which have risen in many areas.
To contribute to this Inquiry by filling out the survey or to find out more please visit the website: www.aph.gov.au/Parliamentary_Business/Committees/House/Economics/FloodInsuranceInquiry
The Inquiry can also be contacted by phone: (02) 6277 4707 or by email at: floodinsurance.reps@aph.gov.au.
A review is underway of the Regional Investment Corporation (RIC), and I'm urging constituents to have their say on this policy.
The RIC was set up by the former Coalition Government to support farming businesses to access loans in order to help them meet challenges such as drought, succession planning or other difficulties. If you value this program please make a submission, as it is now under review.
To make your submission please visit: https://haveyoursay.agriculture.gov.au/ric-review
You can also read more on my Media Release: https://www.markcoulton.com.au/have-your say-on-the-regional-investment-corporation/
It's been wonderful recently to have Macquarie Anglican Grammar School student Annalise in the Dubbo Electorate Office on work experience.
She has been shadowing staff and learning all about the work of my team here in Dubbo, including both electorate and media work.
Annalise is very professional and a quick learner - we have been very glad to have her on the team as part of this program.
Schools and universities are welcome to enquire about possible future opportunities for work experience placements at one of my offices located at Broken Hill, Moree and Dubbo. Please feel free to send an email to mark.coulton.mp@aph.gov.au
